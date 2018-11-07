The Latest: Dunleavy plans to make Cabinet picks after win

The Latest on the Alaska governor's race (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
Republican Mike Dunleavy plans a news conference to announce some members of his transition team and Cabinet appointments after winning Alaska's race for governor.
Dunleavy defeated his main rival, Democrat Mark Begich, in Tuesday's election. Begich conceded to Dunleavy Wednesday.
The news conference initially was planned for Wednesday but was pushed back to Thursday.
Sarah Erkmann Ward, the media contact for the transition, said by text message that Dunleavy was not feeling well and was taking Wednesday to recover.
Dunleavy will succeed Gov. Bill Walker, who dropped out of the race last month.
____
12:45 p.m.
Republican Mike Dunleavy has won the Alaska governor's race, defeating Democrat Mark Begich.
Dunleavy had declared victory early Wednesday, and said he was humbled by the trust voters had placed in him. Begich later conceded.
The race was upended last month, when Gov. Bill Walker ended his campaign. Walker's decision came days after Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.
Walker said he voted for Begich. He said he worried Dunleavy would undo some of his major policies.
In a tweet Wednesday, Walker congratulated Dunleavy "for earning the responsibility of becoming Alaska's next Governor." He said his team stood ready to guarantee a smooth transition.
___
11:30 a.m.
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has congratulated Republican Mike Dunleavy "for earning the responsibility of becoming Alaska's next Governor."
Walker's comments came in a tweet Wednesday.
Dunleavy declared victory over Democrat Mark Begich in the race, which The Associated Press has not yet called.
Walker is an independent who ended his campaign last month. He said his team stands by to support Dunleavy and his staff and guarantee a smooth transition.
___
11:15 a.m.
Democrat Mark Begich has conceded the Alaska governor's race to Republican Mike Dunleavy. The Associated Press hasn't called the race.
Begich, in a statement, says he spoke with Dunleavy Wednesday to congratulate him.
He says the stakes are too high for divisive politics and encouraged Alaskans to stay engaged.
Dunleavy had declared victory early Wednesday, and said he was humbled by the trust voters had placed in him.
The race was upended last month, when Gov. Bill Walker ended his campaign. Walker's decision came days after Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.
Walker said he worried Dunleavy would undo some of the major policies he supported and voted for Begich.
___
10:20 a.m.
Republican Mike Dunleavy has declared victory in the Alaska governor's race.
The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
Dunleavy's main rival in the race was Democrat Mark Begich. When asked Wednesday if Begich had conceded, his campaign manager, Nora Morse, said by text message that the campaign had yet to issue a statement.
Dunleavy had said he felt good about the race, which he said would be a watershed.
In a statement early Wednesday, he said he was humbled by the trust voters had placed in him.
The race was upended last month, when Gov. Bill Walker ended his campaign. Walker's decision came days after Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman.
Walker said he voted for Begich.
