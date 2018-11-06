The Latest: GOP’s Blackburn wins US Senate race in Tennessee

In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, former Gov. Phil Bredesen, center, campaigns in Memphis, Tenn., in his bid for U.S. Senate. Tennessee Democrats know something about disappointment, having seen Republican candidates for governor and senate seats dominate in the last several elections. But this year might be different with Republican Sen. Bob Corker and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam leaving office, there are no popular incumbents on the ballot for their offices. Mark Humphrey AP Photo