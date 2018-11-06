Right up to Armistice Day, US clout in WWI kept increasing

FILE In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 file photo, re-enactors in World War I military uniforms carry an American flag in the Meuse-Argonne cemetery, northeastern France. After the United States declared war on Germany in April 1917, its standing army of 127,500 became an armed force of 2 million within 1 ½ years. On Nov 11, 1918, allies like Britain and France were exhausted, Germany was as good as defeated and U.S. Gen. John J. Pershing had another 2 million troops ready to come over. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo