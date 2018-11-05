Experts warn Puerto Rico at risk amid lack of disaster plan

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, Nestor Serrano walks on the upstairs floor of his home, where the walls were blown off, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. More than a year after Hurricane Maria caught Puerto Rico’s government wildly unprepared, officials acknowledge they still haven’t come up with a plan to cope with the next such disaster and it’s not clear when they will. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo