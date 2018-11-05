Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, center, marches to the Caleb Center arm-locked with Al Sharpton, and local politicians and supporters, as part of the “Souls to the Polls” one of many events prior to the elections on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, center, marches to the Caleb Center arm-locked with Al Sharpton, and local politicians and supporters, as part of the “Souls to the Polls” one of many events prior to the elections on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Miami Herald via AP Carl Juste
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, center, marches to the Caleb Center arm-locked with Al Sharpton, and local politicians and supporters, as part of the “Souls to the Polls” one of many events prior to the elections on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Miami Herald via AP Carl Juste

Nation & World

With 5 million votes already cast, Democrats lead in Florida

The Associated Press

November 05, 2018 09:05 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

With one day left before Election Day, more than 5 million voters have already cast ballots in the battleground state of Florida, and records show Democrats have the edge.

New statistics released Monday by the state Division of Elections show that nearly 2.7 million people have voted early, and nearly 2.4 million people have voted by mail.

Democrats have cast 2.06 million ballots. Republicans have cast 2.04 million. More than 948,000 voters with no party affiliation have also voted.

This year's totals far exceed those of 2014 midterms, but are still short of the 6.6 million who voted ahead of Election Day in 2016.

Florida's more than 13 million registered voters are choosing a new governor and voting on a pivotal U.S. Senate contest.

  Comments  