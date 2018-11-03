Ukraine’s president meets Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, left, talks to members of the media following his meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, right, at the patriarchate in Istanbul, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Poroshenko and Bartholomew signed an agreement between Ukraine and the patriarchate, for their cooperation and coordinartion on the process of granting Ukrainian church its autocephaly. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo