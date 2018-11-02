Florida becomes epicenter of nation’s polarizing politics

In this Oct. 22, 2018 photo former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, left, and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. In the past, Florida’s top races were tug-of-wars over taxes and education and insurance. This time around the governor’s race is a proxy battle between President Donald Trump, who brought GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis to prominence, and Democrats who oppose him. Chris O'Meara AP Photo