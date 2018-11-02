Lithuania marks female suffrage with crossing lights

Pedestrians cross the street by traffic lights featuring a female figure on the green light, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The Lithuanian capital has unveiled pedestrian crossing signals featuring women to mark the 100th anniversary of female suffrage. Vilnius mayor Remigjjus Simasius switched on the first 14 lights Friday - the centenary of the day when Lithuania’s Constitution was changed in 1918, allowing women the right to vote. Mindaugas Kulbis AP Photo