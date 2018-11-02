In this Oct. 31, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, Master Sgt. Matt Conn, a loadmaster with the 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., directs an Army HMMWV into a C-17 Globemaster III at Ft. Knox, Ky., to assist Department of Homeland Security along the southwest border. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has left no doubt his top priority as leader of the military is making it more “lethal” _ better at war and more prepared for it. And yet, nothing about the military’s new mission at the U.S.-Mexico border advances that goal.
Security experts question border mission for military

By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

November 02, 2018 01:50 AM

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has left no doubt that his top priority as leader of the military is making it more "lethal" — better at war and more prepared for it.

And yet, nothing about the military's new mission at the U.S.-Mexico border advances that goal. Some argue it detracts from it.

The troops going to the Southwest border are a small fraction of the military's 1.3 million active-duty members. But many question the wisdom of drawing even several thousand away from training for their key purpose: to win wars. Officials said about 100 arrived at the border Thursday.

James Stavridis, a former head of Southern Command, says the troops should be preparing for combat, "not monitoring a peaceful border" for the arrival of a distant caravan of migrants.

