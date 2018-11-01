Navajos head to polls in potentially historic county race

In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Brandon Nez displays his flag at near his jewelry stand in Monument Valley, Utah, where tourists stand the highway to recreate a famous running scene from the movie “Forest Gump.”. As Native American tribes around the country fight for increased access to the ballot box, Navajo voters in one Utah county could tip the balance of power in the first general election since a federal judge ordered overturned their voting districts as illegally drawn to minimize native voices. Rick Bowmer AP Photo