AP: Political money in state-level campaigns exceeds $2B

FILE - In this combination of Oct. 21, 2018 file photos Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, left, and Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speak during a CNN debate in Tampa, Fla. Races for governor, legislative seats and other state-level offices have attracted more than $2 billion in campaign contributions this year. That nearly matches contributions to congressional elections, the highest profile political events this year. The top states this year for reported contributions to candidates are, in order, Illinois, California, Texas, Florida, New York, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Polls have consistently shown a tight race in Florida between DeSantis, a loyalist to President Donald Trump, and Tallahassee Mayor Gillum. Chris O'Meara, Files AP Photo