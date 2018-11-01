AP Interview: Afghan ex-president sees Taliban role in peace

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Karzai said Thursday that he sees a role for the Taliban in his country after the war -- in a future, peaceful Afghanistan. Karzai also said that five Taliban leaders who were freed from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in exchange for American army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl are “good individuals, good Afghans” who should have a role in peace negotiations. Rahmat Gul AP Photo