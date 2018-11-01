Yemeni rebels seek pressure on Saudis as US calls for truce

In this Oct. 23, 2018 photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. The Trump administration is calling for a halt to the civil war in Yemen, including airstrikes by the Arab-led coalition supported by the United States. Pompeo is urging all parties to support U.N. Special Envoy Martin Griffiths in what Pompeo says must be “substantive consultations” in November in a third country. Andrew Harnik AP Photo