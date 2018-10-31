AP NewsBreak: Track Palin’s custody delayed for treatment

FILE - In this Oct 3, 2018, file photo, Track Palin, center, and his father Todd Palin, right, talk with an unidentified man before his change of plea hearing in Veterans Court at the Boney Courthouse in Anchorage, Alaska. The oldest son of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has won a postponement on starting a year in custody in an assault case after his lawyer said a bed at a treatment hospital for veterans became available. Track Palin was supposed to turn himself in to an Anchorage halfway house Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, after a judge decided new assault allegations disqualified him from a veterans therapeutic court program. Anchorage Daily News via AP, File Bob Hallinen