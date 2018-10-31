Suspect in grocery store shooting indicted on murder charges

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, Gregory Bush is arraigned on two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment in Louisville, Ky. Bush, accused in the shooting deaths of two grocery store patrons in Kentucky has been indicted on two counts of murder. Prosecutors say Bush was indicted Wednesday, Oct. 31 by a Jefferson County grand jury in the shootings a week ago at a Kroger store in suburban Louisville. Bush also was indicted on one count of criminal attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Bush’s case will proceed to Jefferson County Circuit Court in Louisville. Courier Journal via AP, Pool Scott Utterback