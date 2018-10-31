Secret no more: Israel’s outreach to Gulf Arab states

FILE- In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, released by Oman News Agency, Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, left, receives Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Muscat, Oman. A surprise visit to Oman by Netanyahu over the weekend appears to have opened the floodgates for a series of appearances by senior Israeli officials in Gulf Arab states, thrusting the once secret back channels of outreach into public view. These newly revealed ties reflect concerns by both Israel and Arabs over Iran’s rising influence in the region. (Oman News Agency via AP, File)