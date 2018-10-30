AP Explains: How US birthright citizenship emerged, endured

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2015 photo, in Sullivan City, Texas, a woman who is in the country illegally plays with her 2-year-old daughter who was born in the in the United States but was denied a birth certificate. Lawyers for immigrant families denied birth certificates for their U.S.-born children by Texas health officials who refuse to recognize as valid certain forms of identification will argue for a federal judge to intervene against the state. U.S. citizenship through birth comes via the 14th Amendment, which was ratified after the Civil War to secure U.S. citizenship for newly freed black slaves. It later was used to guarantee citizenship to all babies born on U.S. soil after court challenges. Eric Gay, File AP Photo