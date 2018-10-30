Kansas militia men blame Trump’s rhetoric for planned attack

FILE - This combination of Oct. 14, 2016, file booking photos provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Wichita, Kan., shows from left, Patrick Stein, Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright, three members of a Kansas militia group who were charged with plotting to bomb an apartment building filled with Somali immigrants in Garden City, Kan. Attorneys for the three men have asked the court to take into account what they called President Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric as it considers sentencing in November 2018. (Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP