Thousands demands early summoning of Sri Lankan parliament

Supporters of Sri Lanka’s sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe shout slogans denouncing president Maithripala Sirisena during a protest rally out side the prime ministers official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Thousands of supporters of wickremesinghe gathered in capital demanding president Maithripala Sirisena to convene the parliament immediately. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo