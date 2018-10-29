Lawmakers ask FEMA for more housing for storm survivors

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, Lanie Eden and her husband Ron stand in the destroyed vacation home they rented every year as they look for their possessions in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla. The tropical weather that turned into monster Hurricane Michael began as a relatively humble storm before rapidly blossoming into the most powerful cyclone ever to hit the Florida Panhandle, causing wrenching scenes of widespread destruction. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo