Mountain birds on “escalator to extinction” as planet warms

This 2017 photo provided by Graham Montgomery shows a russet-crowned warbler in the Cerro de Pantiacolla mountain in Peru. The high-elevation tropical species lives only near the top of the mountain (above 1350 meters). Between 1985 and 2017, biologists estimate a 72% decline in population on this mountain, as climate change shrinks habitat for ridgetop birds. A new study on mountaintop extinctions was published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (Graham Montgomery via AP)