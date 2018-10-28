Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years

In this Sept. 18, 2018 photo new American citizens stand during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. More than 700,000 immigrants are waiting on their applications to become U.S. citizens, a process that in many parts of the country now takes a year or more. The number of aspiring Americans surged during 2016, jumping 27 percent from a year ago as Donald Trump made cracking down on immigration a central point of his presidential campaign. Amy Taxin AP Photo