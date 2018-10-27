Jurors in pipe-bomb trial to be asked about media exposure

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near New York’s Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Defense attorneys for Akayed Ullah, the man charged in the failed pipe bombing of the New York subway last year, have asked a federal judge to quiz prospective jurors about their exposure to recent media coverage of pipe bombs mailed around the country.(New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission via AP) AP