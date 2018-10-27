The Latest: Syria summit: Leaders call for UN-backed process

From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference following their summit on Syria, in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany were gathering for a summit Saturday in Istanbul about Syria, hoping to lay the groundwork for eventual peace in a country devastated by years of war. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo