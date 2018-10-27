First elections for Druze in Israeli Golan divide community

In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, photo, Sameera Rada Emran holds a ballot paper with her name in Ein Qiniya in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Druze residents of the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights will for the first time join millions of Israelis voting in local elections next week. But candidates have had to keep a low profile amid a call by some Druze to boycott the polls, exposing a deep rift in the community over identity and the future of the occupied territory. Ariel Schalit AP Photo