How an investigation into a series of package bombs unfolded

The van that federal agents are investigating in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump is transported on a flatbed tow truck on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Miramar, Fla. Federal authorities took Cesar Sayoc into custody Friday in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats from coast to coast. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Carline Jean