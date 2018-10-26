Thousands in Brazil protest order to remove ‘propaganda’

University students hold signs with message that read in Portuguese: “Not Him” and “My faith doesn’t go with torture” during a protest of an electoral court order for universities to remove banners containing ‘negative propaganda’ against presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Regional Electoral Tribunal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The Brazilian Bar Association is criticizing the order, releasing a statement that reads the court’s decision was an attempt to limit the freedom of expression of students and professors. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo