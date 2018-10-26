Duet performed by rival Vermont candidates hits home

In this Oct. 10, 2018 still image from video provided by Gregory Tatro, Republican Zac Mayo, left, plays the guitar and Democrat Lucy Rogers, right, plays the cello as they perform a duet at the end of a forum at the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville, Vt. The duo are running against each other in the November general election, seeking to represent rural Lamoille County in the Vermont House. Rogers came up with the idea after learning during the primary election that Mayo also was a musician. (Gregory Tatro via AP) Gregory Tatro AP