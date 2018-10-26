Polarizing presidential race divides families across Brazil

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, women carry signs that read in Portuguese “Anti fascism, Haddad yes”, during a protest coined “Women Against Bolsonaro” in Brasilia, Brazil, as women and left-wing militants hold protests across the country against the right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro. Across Brazil, a particularly polarizing election has divided families and friends and left some wondering if the rift will permanently change the political and cultural landscape of Latin America’s largest country. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo