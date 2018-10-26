Scottish Conservative leader gives birth to baby boy

In this handout photo released by the Scottish Conservatives, their leader Ruth Davidson and her partner Jen Wilson are seen in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after Davidson gave birth to a baby boy, in Edinburgh, Friday, Oct. 24, 2018. The couple says Davidson gave birth to 10 pound, 1.5 ounce (4.57 kg) Finn Paul Davidson at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday morning. Davidson said that “Jen and I are delighted at baby Finn’s safe arrival.” Wilson said the baby was “beautiful and already very loved.” (Scottish Conservatives via AP) AP