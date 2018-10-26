With a withered state party, Alabama Democrats on their own

FILE-In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Alabama Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox holds a news conference front of the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority office in Montgomery, Ala., as he campaigns across the state. Enfeebled by years of Republican dominance in Alabama and plagued more recently by infighting and debt, the Alabama Democratic Party does not have the means to offer much help to what some members see as their best slate of candidates in years. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File) /The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Mickey Welsh AP