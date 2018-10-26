Khashoggi’s son leaves Saudi Arabia, US praises decision

Activists, protesting the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, hold a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The poster reads in Arabic:’ Khashoggi’s Friends Around the World’. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called “Khashoggi’s Friends Around the World”; “to achieve justice for the freedom martyr”. Emrah Gurel AP Photo