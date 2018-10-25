Portugal cites success against wildfires: No deaths in 2018

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, a firefighting helicopter flies above a forest fire near the village of Charneca, in the Sintra national park, west of Lisbon. Portugal’s government said Thursday Oct. 25, 2018, that its measures to fight wildfires paid off, with fewer blazes, a smaller charred area and no fatalities during 2018, after catastrophic wildfires killed 106 people in 2017. Armando Franca, FILE AP Photo