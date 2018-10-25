FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, former Donald Trump presidential campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos leaves federal court after he was sentenced to 14 days in prison, in Washington. Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, will make his first appearance before congressional investigators Thursday, Oct. 25.
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, former Donald Trump presidential campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos leaves federal court after he was sentenced to 14 days in prison, in Washington. Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, will make his first appearance before congressional investigators Thursday, Oct. 25. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, former Donald Trump presidential campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos leaves federal court after he was sentenced to 14 days in prison, in Washington. Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, will make his first appearance before congressional investigators Thursday, Oct. 25. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Papadopoulos to talk to House panels looking at Justice bias

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

October 25, 2018 12:04 AM

WASHINGTON

George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, will make his first appearance before congressional investigators Thursday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller charged Papadopoulos with lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries, and he was sentenced in September to two weeks in prison. He will speak behind closed doors to two GOP-led House committees that are investigating partisan bias at the Justice Department.

Since his sentencing, Papadopoulos has been eager to talk publicly. He has spent many nights on Twitter, along with his wife, venting anger with the FBI and implying that he was set up in the investigation.

  Comments  