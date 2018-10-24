Rohrabacher adopts ‘maverick’ label in tough California race

In this Oct. 17, 2018 image, California U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher speaks to supporters at party offices in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Thirty years ago, Rohrabacher campaigned for Congress as the face of the Reagan revolution. This year, locked in a tight race in a Southern California district much changed from the one where he first was elected, even a Republican Party mailer makes no mention of him being a Republican. Gregory Bull AP Photo