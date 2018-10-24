Shut out for years, Tennessee Democrats are now optimistic

FILE-In this March 26, 2014, file photo, Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, speaks during a meeting of the Senate Education Committee in Nashville, Tenn. The dynamic has made for a compelling state Senate contest in suburban Memphis, where scientist and three-time cancer survivor Gabby Salinas upended a candidate with more money in the August Democratic primary. She now faces GOP state Kelsey, who didn’t even have a Democratic challenger four years ago. Erik Schelzig, File AP Photo