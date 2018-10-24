Syria tells outgoing UN envoy to stay out of constitution

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, right, meets with U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Syrian state media said al-Moallem has told the U.N. envoy that the constitution is a “sovereign” matter and Damascus will not allow any foreign intervention regarding it. (SANA via AP) AP