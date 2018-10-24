FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, left and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, right, speak during a CNN debate in Tampa, Fla. The candidates for Florida governor are scheduled to debate for the second and final time, three days after their first testy encounter. DeSantis and Gillum will meet Wednesday night, Oct. 24, 2018, at a community college near Fort Lauderdale.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, left and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, right, speak during a CNN debate in Tampa, Fla. The candidates for Florida governor are scheduled to debate for the second and final time, three days after their first testy encounter. DeSantis and Gillum will meet Wednesday night, Oct. 24, 2018, at a community college near Fort Lauderdale. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, left and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, right, speak during a CNN debate in Tampa, Fla. The candidates for Florida governor are scheduled to debate for the second and final time, three days after their first testy encounter. DeSantis and Gillum will meet Wednesday night, Oct. 24, 2018, at a community college near Fort Lauderdale. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo

Nation & World

DeSantis, Gillum exchange insults in final Florida debate

The Associated Press

October 24, 2018 07:09 PM

DAVIE, Fla.

The candidates for Florida governor decried political divisiveness on a day when Democratic leaders were mailed pipe bombs, but then they immediately started intense name-calling.

During their second and final debate Wednesday, Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum called Republican former U.S. Rep. DeSantis a liar who should be disqualified from being elected. DeSantis called Gillum corrupt.

The themes emerged several times through the hour-long debate, in which the candidates also clashed on health care, education, guns and the economy.

The winner of the Nov. 6 election will replace Republican Rick Scott, who is barred from seeking a third term. Democrats have not won the office since 1994.

  Comments  