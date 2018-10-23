The Latest: Trump: No proof of Middle Easterners in caravan

A man helps a fellow migrant woman cross from one section to another as Central Americans organize themselves into blocks, to be attended by Mexican migration authorities, on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. While thousands of Central American migrants are advancing toward the U.S. border in a caravan, some stayed behind to try to enter Mexico legally. Oliver de Ros AP Photo