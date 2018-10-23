AP Explains: Diplomatic immunity and the Khashoggi case

A security guard waits to enter Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Saudi officials murdered Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate after plotting his death for days, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, contradicting Saudi Arabia’s explanation that the writer was accidentally killed. He demanded that the kingdom reveal the identities of all involved, regardless of rank. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo