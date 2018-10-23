US stealth bomber makes emergency landing in Colorado

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015, file photo, a U.S. Air Force B2 Spirit stealth bomber performs a flyover at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 landed in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, after an unspecified emergency. Neither of the pilots was injured. Mark Almond, File AP Photo