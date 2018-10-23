Human Rights Watch: Palestinians crush dissent with torture

In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo, Taghreed Abu Teer, recalls being held by Hamas authorities for 11 days and interrogated under “humiliating circumstances” for her activities with the rival Fatah movement during an interview with The Associated Press at a relative’s home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. In a report released Tuesday, the New York-based watchdogHuman Rights Watch accused Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip of crushing dissent through routine torture, arbitrary arrest and other tactics. Adel Hana AP Photo