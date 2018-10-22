Trump ‘not satisfied’ with explanations of Khashoggi death

FILE - In this March 7, 2018 file photo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives to meet Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street in London. Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with plans to hold a glitzy investment forum that kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, despite some of its most important speakers pulling out in the global outcry over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo