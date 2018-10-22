An elderly Kashmiri villager cries during the funeral of Uzair Mushtaq in Kulgam 75 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Three local rebels were killed in a gunbattle with Indian government forces in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, and six civilians were killed in an explosion at the site after the fighting was over, officials and residents said.
An elderly Kashmiri villager cries during the funeral of Uzair Mushtaq in Kulgam 75 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Three local rebels were killed in a gunbattle with Indian government forces in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, and six civilians were killed in an explosion at the site after the fighting was over, officials and residents said. Mukhtar Khan AP Photo
An elderly Kashmiri villager cries during the funeral of Uzair Mushtaq in Kulgam 75 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Three local rebels were killed in a gunbattle with Indian government forces in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, and six civilians were killed in an explosion at the site after the fighting was over, officials and residents said. Mukhtar Khan AP Photo

Nation & World

Anti-India strike shuts Kashmir amid anger over deaths

The Associated Press

October 22, 2018 01:47 AM

SRINAGAR, India

Armed soldiers and police have fanned out across much of Indian-controlled Kashmir as separatists challenging Indian rule called for a general strike to mourn the deaths of civilians and armed rebels during confrontation with government forces.

The death toll of civilians in an explosion after a gunbattle between government forces and militants the previous day climbed to seven as another injured young man died at a hospital on early Monday.

Government forces Sunday patrolled streets in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar and enforced a security lockdown in the downtown neighborhoods in anticipation of anti-India protests.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Most Kashmiris support rebel demands that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

  Comments  