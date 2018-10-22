Anti-India strike shuts Kashmir amid anger over deaths

An elderly Kashmiri villager cries during the funeral of Uzair Mushtaq in Kulgam 75 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Three local rebels were killed in a gunbattle with Indian government forces in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, and six civilians were killed in an explosion at the site after the fighting was over, officials and residents said. Mukhtar Khan AP Photo