Attack in Afghanistan is a reminder of formidable task

Guards of honor carry a photo of Gen. Abdul Raziq, Kandahar police chief, who was killed by a guard, during his burial ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Afghanistan’s election commission on Friday postponed elections in Kandahar for a week, following a brazen attack on a high-profile security meeting there with a U.S. delegation that killed at least two senior provincial officials, including the province’s police chief. (AP Photo)