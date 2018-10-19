Trump’s national security adviser heads to Moscow

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018 file photo, U.S. National security adviser John Bolton waits for the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is going to be raising thorny subjects with his counterparts in Moscow on a visit to help craft a script for another high-level meeting between Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin. John Bolton leaves Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 on a trip to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia. Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool AP Photo