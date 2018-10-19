South African city set to seize land in national ‘test case’

Ekurhuleni’s Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Germiston east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. As South Africa’s passionate debate over land redistribution grows, one city outside Johannesburg is preparing what the mayor calls a “test case” for the nation _ the seizure of hundreds of acres of land from private owners, without paying for it, to build low-cost housing. Themba Hadebe AP Photo