Afghans set to vote despite Taliban threats, corruption

In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, photo, a man rides his motorbike in front of campaign posters for parliamentary candidates, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghans will return to the polls on Saturday, hoping to bring change to a corrupt government that has lost nearly half the country to the Taliban. In the eight years since Afghanistan last held parliamentary elections a resurgent Taliban has carried out near-daily attacks, seizing large swathes of the countryside and threatening major cities. Rahmat Gul AP Photo