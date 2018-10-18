Iconic Dodge City moves its only polling site outside town

Access to the ballot box in the November election will be more difficult for some people in the western Kansas town of Dodge City, where Hispanics now make up the bulk of its population of more than 27,000.
This November, Dodge City's sole polling location has been moved outside city limits to a facility more than a mile from the nearest bus stop.
An election official blames the last-minute move on road construction that blocked access to its usual location.
Some local voters and the American Civil Liberties Union have long criticized the use of a lone Dodge City polling site to serve more than 13,000 voters even before its move just weeks before the midterm election.
Nearly 60 percent of the city's population is Hispanic.
Comments