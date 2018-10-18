Candidate: Elections key to countering Afghan conservatism

In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, Hameeda Danesh, a candidate for Parliament, hoping to represent the deeply conservative district of Jalrez in central Wardak province, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Kabul, Afghanistan. In Saturday’s election 417, or roughly 16 percent, of the 2,565 candidates competing for seats in the 249-member chamber are women. Yet in rural Afghanistan, especially in the country’s ethnic Pashtun areas where the Taliban dominate, many women are not even registered to vote. Rahmat Gul AP Photo